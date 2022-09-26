UK PM Liz Truss's spokesman: we don't comment on market moves

The British government does not comment on market moves, a spokesman for Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Monday, after the pound plunged to a record low against the dollar and British bonds were hit by concerns over the government's fiscal plan.

"The chancellor has made clear that he doesn't comment on the movements around the market and that goes the same for the prime minister," the spokesman said, adding that there were no plans to make any changes to the measures set out in the so-called 'mini-budget' by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday.

