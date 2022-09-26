India set to become self-reliant in aviation fuel AVGAS 100 LL, to start export

India has become self-reliant in the production of aviation fuel AV Gas 100 LL, a principal grade of aviation gasoline used in the defence sector and flying schools across the country. Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs, launched the special aviation fuel facility on Monday.

The launch event hosted by Indian Oil Corporation at Hindan Air Force Station witnessed participation by senior officials from the Indian Air Force, Flying Training Organisations and the ministries of petroleum and civil aviation. Talking to ANI SM Vaidya, Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) said that earlier IOCL was importing AV Gas to meet Indian demand, now it is producing AV Gas at the IOCL refinery in Gujarat.

Vaidya told ANI that by becoming self-reliant in AV Gas India will save approximately Rs 20,000-30, 000/Kilo Litre. India has a consumption of around 3000 kilo litre per year, which was imported by IOC, now Gujarat refinery has enough capacity to not only cater to indian demand , but can export also. India has around 35 flying schools across the country. Vaidya said that Gujarat refinery itself is enough to cater indian demand, IOCL is also making a plant in Paradip which will be operational by next six months. We are in talk with South East Countries including Africa and hope that by next quarter we will be get orders and would be able to export.

IPC Chairman said that demand in the aviation sector is growing. Our AV Gas initiative is not for only make in India, but also Make for world. AVGAS 100 LL is a, special aviation fuel meant for piston engine aircrafts and Unmanned Ariel Vehicles. Currently India is importing this product from European countries. IndianOil launched the fuel at an event hosted at Hindan Airforce Station in the presence of senior officials from Indian Airforce, senior officials from MoPNG and MoCA and officials from Flying Training Organizations (FTOs).

At present AVGAS 100 LL is completely imported product.The domestic production of AVGAS 100 LL produced by IndianOil at its Gujarat Refinery will make flying training more affordable in India. This product which fuels the aircraft operated by FTOs and Defense forces, is being imported for decades by India. IndianOil's R&D, Refineries and Marketing teams have achieved this feat of indigenous production and have offered price advantage to the industry. It is a higher-octane Aviation fuel meeting the product specifications with superior performance quality standards, as compared to imported grades. The indigenous availability of AV GAS 100 LL will help reduce dependence on imports and address the associated logistical challenges. Country will be able to save precious foreign exchange with the in-house availability of this product.

Under Prime Minister's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision IOCL has come up with AV Gas 100 fuel which was imported so far at huge cost. It will ensure that all our flight schools and all other smaller aircrafts that use AV Gas 100 LL are able to buy this from indigenous sources and save money. It will make huge difference to us in terms of exporting it to areas and countries which need AV Gas 100 LL fuel, said Gen V K Singh (Retd.), Minister of State for Civil Aviation, and Road Transport and Highways. Principal grade of Aviation Gasoline, AVGAS 100 LL is designed for use in turbo-charged reciprocating piston engines aircrafts, mainly used by FTOs and defence forces for training pilots.

AV GAS 100 LL produced by IndianOil's flagship refinery at Vadodara has been tested and certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the statutory body of the Government of India to regulate civil aviation in India. It is a higher-octane Aviation fuel meeting the product specifications with superior performance quality standards, as compared to imported grades. The indigenous availability of AV GAS 100 LL will help reduce dependence on imports and address the associated logistical challenges. The country will be able to save precious foreign exchange with the in-house availability of this product.

This will also benefit more than 35 FTOs across India. With the domestic availability of this product, Ministry of Civil Aviation is considering opening more training institutes in the country. Seeing the increase in aviation traffic, the requirement of trained Pilots is expected to increase, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in the statement. (ANI)

