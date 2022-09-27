Left Menu

Indian climber among injured as avalanche hits Nepal's Mt Manaslu

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur was among the injured, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.According to Gorkha Police, the deceased has been identified as Anup Rai, a climbing assistant.Out of the injured mountaineers, five were critically injured, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.Sources told local media that Sherpa climbers from Seven Summit Treks, Satori Adventure, Imagine Nepal Treks, Elite Expedition, and 8K Expeditions, among others, were injured.

At least one climber was killed and 12 others, including an Indian, were injured when an avalanche struck them at the base camp of Mt Manaslu in Nepal on Monday, according to media reports.

The Department of Tourism confirmed that the avalanche hit at 11:30 am on Monday. Indian climber Baljeet Kaur was among the injured, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

According to Gorkha Police, the deceased has been identified as Anup Rai, a climbing assistant.

Out of the injured mountaineers, five were critically injured, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

Sources told local media that Sherpa climbers from Seven Summit Treks, Satori Adventure, Imagine Nepal Treks, Elite Expedition, and 8K Expeditions, among others, were injured. Pemba Sherpa from 8K Expedition told the newspaper earlier that Indian climber Kaur and her Sherpa guide both suffered minor injuries and were safe, the report said earlier.

The Tourism Department is yet to establish contact with the officials at the incident site, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported, quoting the Director of the department.

The avalanche struck the route just below Camp IV of Mount Manaslu when the climbers were ferrying logistics to the high camps.

Rescue operations are underway and various helicopter services are conducting aerial searches.

​​Persistently bad weather throughout the day had hampered land and air rescue efforts.

Mt. Manaslu, the world's eighth highest mountain and considered the fifth most dangerous peak, has claimed 53 lives of mountaineers from 297 attempts, according to the Australian website 9News.com.

