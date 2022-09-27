Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

GEO Group wins legal challenge to California ban on private immigrant prisons

A U.S. appeals court on Monday struck down California's ban on privately-run immigrant detention centers in a challenge brought by private prison operator GEO Group Inc and the Biden administration. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said California's 2019 ban gave the state too much control over how the federal government handles immigrant detainees.

Biden plan to cancel some U.S. student loan debt will cost $400 billion -CBO

U.S. President Joe Biden's executive actions cancelling some student loan debt will cost about $400 billion, about a quarter of funds owed, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said on Monday. As of June 30, 43 million borrowers held $1.6 trillion in federal student loans. About $430 billion of that debt will be canceled, CBO estimated. CBO previously projected that some of the funds canceled by Biden's action would eventually have been forgiven anyway.

U.S. proposes requiring new airline fee disclosure rules

The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) on Monday proposed requiring airlines disclose fees for baggage, ticket changes and family seating the first time an airfare is displayed. This is the latest in a series of rules the Biden administration has proposed to boost airline consumer protections.

Republican Toomey blasts Biden's 'irresponsible' use of Cold War-era defense law

Republican Senator Pat Toomey on Monday blasted President Joe Biden for what he called the increasing and "irresponsible" use of a Cold War-era defense law to boost production of baby food, solar panel components and other non-defense items. Toomey, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, told Biden that using the Defense Production Act in this way disrupted supply chains and violated the intent of the law to make goods available in actual national security emergencies.

Truckers, lawmaker push for U.S. to drop foreign visitor vaccine requirement

A group representing truck drivers in North America and a New York lawmaker on Monday asked the Biden administration to rescind a requirement for foreign visitors to be vaccinated. The United States in June rescinded its requirement that people arriving in the country by air test negative for COVID-19 but has not lifted vaccination requirements for nearly all foreign visitors arriving by air or at land ports.

Democratic ex-cop Demings closes in on Republican Rubio in Florida

Democratic U.S. Representative Val Demings enters the final weeks of her campaign to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio in a stronger position than many observers had expected in conservative-leaning Florida. Demings, a former Orlando police chief, is the underdog against Rubio, who is seeking his third six-year term in the Senate and ran unsuccessfully for the 2016 Republican U.S. presidential nomination. But recent polls show Demings pulling close to Rubio ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, even as the state's Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis, maintains a wide lead over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.

U.S. FDA clears additional lots of Moderna's Covid booster amid shortage

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it has authorized an additional five batches of Moderna Inc's updated Covid booster shots made at a Catalent facility in Indiana, after it deemed them safe for use. Last week, the health regulator had allowed use of ten batches of Moderna's updated booster shots made at the Bloomington, Indiana facility, owned by a unit of Catalent Inc, which is currently not a part of the company's emergency use authorization.

Hurricane Ian prompts NASA to roll moon rocket off launchpad

NASA on Monday said it will roll its giant moon rocket off its launchpad in Florida and back to the assembly building to protect the vehicle from an advancing Hurricane Ian, whose strengthening winds are forecast to lash the Kennedy Space Center later this week. “The decision allows time for employees to address the needs of their families and protect the integrated rocket and spacecraft system," NASA said in a statement.

Biden urges companies to lower costs for consumers

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday urged companies running gas stations, banks and cell phone services to lower costs for consumers coping with inflation. During a White House meeting, Biden said that "junk fees" such as bank overdraft fees and cellular phone termination charges were hurting families and that gas station operators needed to lower prices at the pump "now."

Eli Lilly sued for age discrimination by U.S. agency EEOC

Eli Lilly and Co was sued on Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which accused the drugmaker of illegally refusing to hire older workers for sales representative jobs because of their age. The complaint said Lilly's violations began after Stephen Fry, its senior vice president for human resources and diversity, lamented during an April 2017 "Leadership Town Hall" that its sales force was skewed toward older workers, with 20% fewer "millennials" than the American workforce. According to the EEOC, Fry suggested that the lack of millennials was a problem, and the Indianapolis-based company would target 40% "Early Career" hiring.

