PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK government borrowing costs suffer historic rise after hit to gilts https://on.ft.com/3r6efGF - UK lenders pause new mortgages amid market turmoil https://on.ft.com/3xUlSnj

- Britain's Labour party stands for 'sound money', Starmer to tell party conference https://on.ft.com/3BHIKYe - Fed official warns UK tax cuts increase risk of global recession https://on.ft.com/3r8lUnF

- UK retailer Matalan's founder quits as chair to take part in sale 'as a bidder' https://on.ft.com/3UEVxn0 Overview

- UK government borrowing costs are on course for their biggest ever monthly rise — and mortgage rates are set to rise as well — following the bond market meltdown triggered by Kwasi Kwarteng's fiscal policy announcement last week. - Some of the UK's biggest mortgage lenders, including Virgin Money and Skipton Building Society, have stopped offering new home loans in response to the market volatility triggered by the government's mini-Budget.

- Britain's Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer will use his conference speech on Tuesday to tell British voters his party stands for "sound money" as he seeks to take the mantle of economic competence from the ruling Conservatives. - The UK government's new fiscal plan has increased economic uncertainty and raised the odds of a global recession, Raphael Bostic, president of the Atlanta branch of the Federal Reserve, warned after sterling touched a record low.

- UK retailer Matalan's founder has signalled he will participate in a recapitalisation process for the discount retailer, ending speculation that he may walk away from the business. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

