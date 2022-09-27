Left Menu

China seeks to steady markets ahead of Communist Party Congress - sources

China's securities regulators recently told some fund managers and brokers to avoid massive share sales ahead of next month's Communist Party Congress, in an effort to avoid big market fluctuations, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters. The instructions were given verbally by the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges through so-called "window guidance", or unofficial policy directives with no written documents, one of the sources said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-09-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 11:05 IST
China seeks to steady markets ahead of Communist Party Congress - sources
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China's securities regulators recently told some fund managers and brokers to avoid massive share sales ahead of next month's Communist Party Congress, in an effort to avoid big market fluctuations, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

The instructions were given verbally by the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges through so-called "window guidance", or unofficial policy directives with no written documents, one of the sources said. "They asked (us) to avoid abnormal trading activities, including massive sell-offs and buy-ins. Basically it's a move to stabilise the market," the source said.

Another buy-side source said they also received the notice. "It's politically sensitive," the source said. The sources asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

China's Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) did not immediately reply to Reuters' requests for comment. China's ruling Communist Party opens its 20th congress on Oct. 16. It is likely to end with President Xi Jinping anointed for a third, five-year term as the supreme leader and a shuffle of personnel on the decision-making Politburo.

In late July, the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) vowed to maintain market stability ahead of the Party Congress, saying it will "resolutely" prevent big and swift swings in capital markets. A compliance officer at a Shanghai-based mutual fund house said he had not received window guidance, but that helping to ensure market stability ahead of the congress "is a natural responsibility" for fund managers.

China's main stock benchmark CSI 300 has lost roughly 6% so far this month and more than 20% so far this year. Risk appetite has been dampened by gloomy growth prospects as COVID-19 outbreaks, a property market crisis and heightened geopolitical tensions hurt economic growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local police

Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local p...

 Russian Federation
2
Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

 India
3
Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022