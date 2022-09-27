Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: AIIMS staffer killed, 14 injured in road accident in Bastar

A staffer of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS Raipur was killed and 14 others injured after their tempo traveller fell into a trench in Chhattisgarhs Bastar district on Tuesday, police said. The tempo traveller with 15 occupants from Raipur was heading towards Jagdalpur, when it hit an electric pole and fell into a trench, he said.

PTI | Bastar | Updated: 27-09-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 18:48 IST
A staffer of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur was killed and 14 others injured after their tempo traveller fell into a trench in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place near the border of Bastar and Kondagaon, under Bhanpuri police station limits, around 6.30 am, an official said. The tempo traveller with 15 occupants from Raipur was heading towards Jagdalpur, when it hit an electric pole and fell into a trench, he said. The vehicle was ferrying 13 staffers of AIIMS Raipur for a personal trip. While one of the staffers died, 14 other occupants were injured, the official said. Sumesh C (35), an assistant nursing superintendent of AIIMS Raipur and native of Kerala, died in the accident, he said.

Two medical officers were admitted to the community health centre (CHC) in Bhanpuri, while 12 others were admitted at a facility in Jagdalpur, the official added.

