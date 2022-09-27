Maha cabinet approves naming of Chipi airport after Nath Pai

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to name the Chipi greenfield airport in Sindhudurg district after the late barrister Nath Pai, a freedom fighter and socialist.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said the state cabinet approved the proposal to name the airport situated in Vengurla, 27 km away from the Mumbai-Goa highway in the coastal Sindhudurg district, after Nath Pai.

2022 is the birth centenary year of Nath Pai. Pai, who hailed from Vengurla, had represented the Rajapur Lok Sabha constituency from 1957 to 1967 as Praja Socialist Party leader. He was also a votary of Konkan Railway. Commercial flights started operations at the Chipi airport on October 9, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)