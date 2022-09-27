Labour minister Bhupender Yadav says increasing trend in employment

Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Tuesday said that employment in the country is showing an increasing trend in some sectors of the economy. The minister, who also handles the environment portfolio, released a report on quarterly employment survey on Tuesday.

The estimated employment has increased to 3.18 crore during January-March 2022 from 3.14 crore during September-December 2021, the report on Fourth Round (January-March, 2022) of Quarterly Employment Survey (QES), which is part of All India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey (AQEES), said. The total employment in the mentioned nine selected sectors, namely manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, education, health, accommodation and restaurant, IT/business process outsourcing and financial services, taken collectively was reported as 2.37 crore in the sixth Economic Census (2013-14).

The report showed that manufacturing sector accounted for the largest percentage (38.5 per cent) of the total number of workers, followed by education sector with 21.7 per cent, IT/BPO sector with 12 per cent and health sector 10.6 per cent. Female workers' participation marginally increased from 31.6% in September-December 2021 to 31.8% in January-March 2022, the report stated. However, female workers constituted about 52 per cent of the workforce in the health sector while the corresponding percentages in education, financial services and IT/BPO sector stood at 44 per cent, 41 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively.

While considering the size of the establishments (number of workers), an estimated 80 per cent of the establishments engaged 10 to 99 workers. This figure increases to 88 per cent if the establishments' size is of 10 or more workers. About 12 per cent of the establishments reported less than 10 workers. Among the key highlights of the report are that the manufacturing sector accounts for the largest percentage (38.5 per cent) of the total number of workers. According to the report, women far outnumber men among self-employed persons in financial services. Alos, depending on the size of the establishment, an estimated 80 per cent of the establishments engaged 10 to 99 workers. (ANI)

