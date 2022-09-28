Thanks to efforts of culture and tourism ministries, we know many real heroes who weren't in limelight: VP

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday hailed the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and said thanks to the efforts of the culture and tourism ministries, the people of the country have come to know many ''real heroes who weren't in limelight''.

Addressing a gathering at the National Tourism Awards 2018-19 at Vigyan Bhawan here, he also praised the Swachh Bharat mission and other initiatives of the government, and said the reintroduction of cheetahs in India would boost tourism.

Underlining that there is an ''urge to look beyond our frontiers'' when it comes to tourism among Indians, he exhorted people to explore domestic tourist destinations first before looking at international travel.

''We need to change our mindset and there can be no better occasion to do it than the year we are currently in, 2022 -- the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. It affords us with a rare opportunity to look within, to know people who have helped us come to this stage. We are exposed to the authenticity and sublimity of our history,'' Dhankhar said.

The Union government is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of India's Independence, and the Ministry of Culture is the nodal agency for it. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2021, and will end on August 15, 2023.

The Vice President, in his address, said many unsung heroes have been brought to limelight through the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

''I can assure you, a couple of years ago, if we were to ask people, who were those who got us freedom, it was difficult to get into a double digit. Now, we have already gone past three digits. Thanks to the efforts of the culture and tourism ministries, we have come to know real heroes who were not in limelight,'' he said.

Hailing India's cultural diversity and bountiful nature it is endowed with, Dhankhar said, ''Our cultural background and civilisational ethos are unparalleled, unrivalled.'' He said the last two years were ''very tough'' due the COVID-19 pandemic that also impacted the tourism sector heavily.

But, in retrospect, one can say that in tiding over Covid, now everyone knows that India knows the way and the country is ''out of the difficult period''.

No one thought, India will do it, and all those who were ''talking the other language'', had to correct themselves, Dhankhar said. National Tourism Awards 2018-19 was hosted by the Ministry of Tourism marking the World Tourism Day. The annual award ceremony took place after a gap of two years due to Covid outbreak in India in early 2020.

Uttarakhand won the award in the 'Best State/Union Territory: Comprehensive Development of Tourism (Rest of India)' category, while Maharashtra and Telangana finished second and third, respectively.

A total of 81 awards were given away highlighting the achievements of the industry in 2018-19, the ministry said.

Dhankar also said it is time when the country needs to ''relish the growth story of this great country, Bharat''.

Last fortnight, India had the distinction of being the fifth largest economy, and by end of the decade, ''I am sure it will the third one''.

''I fail to understand, how and why some people, who lay claim to intellect'', do not wish to share this growth story, that is Bharat, at current times, he said.

''Our rich human resources will catalyse the change, and already catalysing for the tourism industry,'' he asserted.

He also said in the last few years, ''massive infrastructure changes'' have been witnessed ''for the positive'' to promote tourism.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Tourism Ajay Bhatt and Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh were also present on the occasion.

Reddy said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, India’s tourism sector is moving towards creative, responsible and inclusive growth.

The Ministry of Tourism is working with a ''360-degree perspective and whole of government approach'' for the development of tourism sector. The ministry is working in coordination with Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Commerce for the development of this sector, which will help in establishing better synergy and convergence leading to sustainable and world-class infrastructure development, he said.

Also, with the support of Ministry of Railways, 3,600 railway coaches have been allocated for tourism purpose for circuit specific trains. Such trains have already started for Ramayana and Buddhist circuits while the one for Krishna Circuit will start soon, the minister said, adding the New Tourism Policy is expected to be brought around the next Budget Session of Parliament.

''Our aim is to make India one of the most prominent destinations of the world'' he said, adding. Prime Minister Modi is ''working as biggest brand ambassador of Indian tourism''.

Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Goa were awarded Hall of Fame in 'Best State/Union Territory: Comprehensive Development of Tourism (Rest of India)' category.

Ahmedabad won in the Best Heritage City category, while it finished first in Best Heritage Walk category. Neemrana Fort Palace in Rajasthan won in 'Best Heritage Hotel in Classic Category'.

A report titled 'India Tourism Statistics 2022' and two new video campaigns of Incredible India, and an e-book -- 'GoBeyond: 75 Experiences of North India' -- were released on the occasion.

