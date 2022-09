BRIEF-Nord Stream Says Pressure Drop Caused By Gas Leak On Both Lines Of Gas Pipeline Leads To Strong Assumption Of Pipeline Physical Damage

* NORD STREAM: SIGNIFICANT PRESSURE DROP CAUSED BY GAS LEAK ON BOTH LINES OF GAS PIPELINE REGISTERED YESTERDAY LEADS TO STRONG ASSUMPTION OF PIPELINE PHYSICAL DAMAGE

* NORD STREAM: POSITIONS OF TWO ASSUMED DAMAGES HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED AND ARE LOCATED NORTH-EAST FROM BORNHOLM IN SWEDISH AND DANISH EEZ, RESPECTIVELY * NORD STREAM: CURRENTLY IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE A TIMEFRAME FOR RESTORING THE GAS TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE Source text: https://bit.ly/3RcbJsU Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)