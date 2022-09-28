Left Menu

Pakistan will bring down interest rates, tame inflation - finance minister

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 28-09-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 12:08 IST
Ishaq Dar Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's new finance minister, Ishaq Dar, said on Wednesday that he will work to control inflation and bring down interest rates.

In remarks televised live after he was sworn in, Dar warned currency market speculators, saying the Pakistani rupee was under valued.

"We will control inflation. We will bring interest rates down," he said.

