Give kicks off DaanUtsav 2022 with India's Biggest Fundraising Event for NGOs

Last year’s 100 Heroes carnival raised Rs. 16.71 crore, and over 15,000 donors took part in the two-month-long event Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Hundreds of India’s top NGOs will go head-to-head in India’s biggest online fundraising carnival as part of DaanUtsav starting October 2. This year’s 100 Heroes is bigger than ever before with Give announcing a matching reward pool of Rs. 4 crore for the participating nonprofits. In the last edition of 100 Heroes 2021, over 550 NGOs participated in the challenge, competing for rewards that helped them make a bigger impact on the ground. The NGOs raised a whopping Rs. 16.71 crore from over 15,000 donors. A little over Rs. 2 crore was given away as matching rewards last year.

Some of the top fundraising NGOs from last year include Swasti with Rs. 1.72 crore, Isha Education with Rs. 92.8 lakh, Team Everest with Rs. 85.6 lakh and BalajeeSewaSansthan raising Rs. 46.6 lakh. “Without 100 Heroes, we wouldn’t have been able to complete many of our Covid-related programmes. Thanks to 100 Heroes, we supported over 3,000 families affected by TB, HIV, and leprosy from hunger. We also learnt a lot through the event. Our team understood how to promote ourselves on social media and raise donations,” said Avdesh Kumar, Founder, Balajee Sewa Sansthan.

DaanUtsav, India’s week-long giving festival starting October 2, provides a great opportunity for NGOs to raise funds for their programmes. Give’s 100 Heroes initiative, which also starts on the same day and ends after Diwali, helps NGOs kickstart their fundraising to support their efforts right through the festival season.

100 Heroes is Give’s annual programme that has grown from strength to strength, thanks to the unique concept through which nonprofits learn the art of online fundraising. Give has lined up several incentive-based programmes, including 100% matching, so that both large and small NGOs can raise funds and win rewards.

Neha Joshi, Head of Nonprofit Partnerships at Give, said, “Give's 100 Heroes fundraising carnival was able to galvanize nonprofits across the country and enthuse donors from around the world to participate in large numbers during the DaanUtsav last year. We are excited to see that hundreds of nonprofits have already signed up for this year's 100 Heroes and are raring to fundraise. We hope that more NGOs than ever before will take part, raise funds and also win matching rewards from Give.” About Give Give exists to alleviate poverty by enabling the world to give. Established in 2000, Give and its partners comprise the largest and most trusted giving platform in India. Give enables individuals and organizations to raise and donate funds conveniently to any cause they care about, with offerings including crowdfunding, corporate giving, cause marketing, and philanthropy consulting. Give’s community of 2.6M+ donors supports 2,800+ verified nonprofits, serving 15M+ people across the country.

