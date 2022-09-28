Left Menu

Swedish economy set to grind to a halt as inflation bites

Sweden's economic growth will grind to a halt next year amid soaring inflation and interest rate rises, casting a pall over households and businesses as they prepare for rough times ahead, data showed on Wednesday. The economy started the year strongly but the effects of the war in Ukraine and the surging prices for energy it has brought with it are increasingly being felt.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 28-09-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 13:51 IST
Swedish economy set to grind to a halt as inflation bites
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden's economic growth will grind to a halt next year amid soaring inflation and interest rate rises, casting a pall over households and businesses as they prepare for rough times ahead, data showed on Wednesday.

The economy started the year strongly but the effects of the war in Ukraine and the surging prices for energy it has brought with it are increasingly being felt. Gross domestic product is expected to contract in 2023 - if only by a marginal 0.1% - following growth of 2.7% this year, the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) said in a forecast on Wednesday.

The NIER saw headline inflation averaging 7.7% this year and 4.6% in 2023, both higher than expected in August. The central bank targets 2% inflation.

Headline inflation hit 9.0% in August, prompting the Riksbank to hike the policy rate by a full percentage point - the most aggressive one-off tightening since the early 1990s. More is set to come as the central bank frontloads its response to inflation at 30-year highs and tries to prevent prices from continuing to spiral upward.

"Probably the most important message I have is that, yes, households and businesses will feel the effects of tighter monetary policy, but if inflation shoots up like in the 70s and 80s, it would be even worse and much worse," central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Wednesday during a speech. The economy was already slowing and higher rates will further dampen demand.

Separate data on Wednesday showed overall consumer and business sentiment at its lowest since August 2020, though still well above the spring of that year when Sweden was in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic. Retail sales were down 5.1% in August.

The gloomy outlook has already hit the housing market, where prices are expected to fall as much 20% from a peak in spring to the trough next summer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022