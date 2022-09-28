Deeply saddened by loss of lives in UP accident: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said she was deeply saddened by the news of death of people in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh and expressed her deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

Eight people were killed and 14 others were injured in a head-on collision between a private bus and a mini truck on Wednesday in Lakhimpur Kheri district of the state.

"Deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in a road accident in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this accident and wish the injured a speedy recovery," Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)