Sunteck 'Life by the Sea' Sustainable Lifestyle Drive at Suruchi Beach, Vasai; Enhancing Lifestyles and Wellbeing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sunteck Foundation by Sunteck Realty under its initiative 'Life by the Sea' organised a sustainable lifestyle drive at Suruchi Beach, Vasai in association with the United Way Mumbai in an endeavour to upkeep the beautiful beach. Rated as one of the scenic and the most environment-friendly beaches in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Suruchi beach, Vasai, gets its name from the beautiful Suru (Casuarina) trees that surround it. The Suruchi beach is the go-to recreation spot for people across age groups, a favourite locale for families residing in the vicinity who visit the beach of its breathtaking sunsets and perfect scenery. As most people enjoy a day at the beach boosting its surroundings is also important.

Supporting the 'Coastal Clean-up' month of September 2022, Sunteck Foundation by Sunteck Realty has organised three sustainable lifestyle drives this month - Juhu Beach, Versova Beach and Suruchi Beach, Vasai, with an aim to upkeep the pristine beaches of the region. Sunteck Foundation has been organising these beach sustainability initiatives previously as well as a part of their larger endeavour called the 'Life by the Sea', which has been supported by Actors Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia and Mithila Palkar to encourage people to embrace sustainability in their daily way of life, which will also promote healthy habits and overall well-being.

Besides the beautification of the beach, the initiative will also focus on enhancing the infrastructure resembling renowned beaches around the world. As a part of this initiative Sunteck foundation has also enhanced the beach road, planted trees and other infrastructural developments in and around the Suruchi beach Vasai. Speaking about the 'Life by the Sea' initiative, Kamal Khetan, Chairman & Managing Director at Sunteck Realty Ltd., said, "We have fortified our ESG commitments by matching our policy framework, programmes, monitoring systems, and disclosures with key ESG principles. We believe that an organisation like ours that is committed to developing sustainable spaces can also play a crucial role in mobilising communities towards sustainable wellbeing. Our initiative 'Life by the Sea' is one such initiative aiming to upkeep the city's shoreline and encourage sustainable living."

Embedding ESG at the core of their business and in every aspect of their day-to-day operations, Sunteck Realty is setting many benchmarks to lead the way on sustainability. Sunteck Realty Ltd has received Green Building Pre-Certification for its ongoing projects from Edge-IFC, a member of the World Bank Group. A study published in SAGE showed that beach sustainability drives are associated with positive moods, pro-environmental intentions and higher marine awareness following organized events. The more people feel driven by such initiatives, the more momentum and influence such initiatives will have to progressively encourage larger-scale sustainability efforts and thereby enhance overall wellbeing.

Ajay Govale, Vice President of Community Impact at United Way Mumbai, said, "We all have a stake in the betterment of our community and its members. Our goal is to bring people together - NGOs, companies, individuals and government agencies - to work towards improving community conditions and uplifting our environment and planet. We are happy to work with Sunteck to drive the sustainable lifestyle initiative forward." Better and enhanced surroundings for the beach lead to better lifestyles and experiences for those who visit the beach as well as those who live nearby. Just as much as the beach offers a beautiful backdrop, there are numerous health benefits to taking a walk or jogging on the beach, living close to the beach or spending time at the beach can help relieve stress and the sunshine can help the body absorb vitamin D. Nature contributes to our healthy lifestyle and being close to nature is a luxury.

Anupma Khetan, the Customer Experience Evangelist at Sunteck Realty shared, "A relaxing day by the sea, breathing in the fresh air or having a beach picnic are many sought-after activities for the people who live around the beach. The 'Life by the Sea' is a sustainable lifestyle endeavour by Sunteck to conserve and enhance the surroundings of the shoreline and promote greener environment. It also focusses on the wellbeing and healthier lifestyles for all." Sunteck Realty Limited (SRL) is one of the fastest growing Mumbai-based luxury real estate development companies. SRL has an immaculate track record of having one of the lowest net Debt/Equity ratios, financial prudency and sustainable growth. The company focuses on a city centric development portfolio of about 52.5 million square feet spread across 20 projects. Sunteck Realty has differentiated its projects under six brands - 'Signature': Uber luxury residences, 'Signia': Ultra luxury residences, 'Sunteck City': Premium luxury residences, 'Sunteck Beach Residences': Marquee Luxury Destination, 'Sunteck World': Aspirational luxury residences, 'Sunteck': Commercial & Retail developments. The company has been a trendsetter in creating iconic destinations such as the flagship project, Signature Island at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Sunteck City in Oshiwara District Centre (ODC), Goregaon and SunteckWorld at Naigaon - the largest township of MMR's Western Suburbs.

