Bank of England to buy long-dated bonds, suspends gilt sales

The Bank of England said on Wednesday that it would start a temporary programme of long-dated bond purchases to stabilise the market, and postpone the planned start of its gilt sale programme.

"The Bank will carry out temporary purchases of long-dated UK government bonds from 28 September. The purpose of these purchases will be to restore orderly market conditions," it said in a statement. The BoE said it was keeping its goal to reduce its 838 billion pounds ($892 billion) of gilt holdings by 80 billion pounds over the next year, but would postpone the start of sales - due to begin next week - because of the market conditions.

($1 = 0.9392 pounds)

