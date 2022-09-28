Left Menu

Ghana negotiations with IMF to be fast-tracked : finance minister

Reuters | Accra | Updated: 28-09-2022
Ken Ofori-Atta Image Credit: Facebook (ministryoffinanceghana)
  • Ghana

Ghana's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund over a rescue package will be fast-tracked, the country's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Wednesday.

Ghana began talks with the Fund on Monday for an IMF-supported lending programme in a bid to reduce economic hardship that spurred street protests.

"Negotiations will be fast-tracked to ensure the key aspects of the programme are reflected in the 2023 annual budget statement in November 2022," Ofori-Atta said at a press briefing. The IMF staff team is discussing policies and reforms with officials in Ghana after the West African country requested a loan from the Fund in July.

The IMF mission is scheduled to last until Oct. 7.

