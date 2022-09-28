Assam Rifles signs MoU with Axis Bank and NIEDO for supporting underprivileged students in North East

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): Assam Rifles has signed an MoU with the Axis Bank, India's third-largest private sector bank and National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) for setting up the Patkai 30 Centre of Excellence and Wellness at Jairampur towards supporting underprivileged students from the State of Arunachal Pradesh to prepare for various competitive entrance examinations to India's premier institutions in engineering and related streams, as well as other exams conducted by the National Testing Agency such as the BS-MS dual degree programs in IISER, NISER, ICAR, IIPR, CDRI and CDRC. This project conceived by Assam Rifles in collaboration with Axis Bank & NIEDO for under privileged children of South Arunachal Pradesh is the first of its kind. This is the third of its kind initiative by Assam Rifles in the North East; the other two being in Nagaland and Manipur.

The MoU signing ceremony, that took place in Jairampur at the Garrison Headquarters of 19 Assam Rifles, was in the presence of Chief Guest, Major General VikasLakhera, Sena Medal, Inspector General Assam Rifles (North), Brigadier Swaran Singh, VSM, Commander 25 Sector Assam Rifles, Jabir Hussain Rahim, Vice President, Corporate Head, Axis Bank, Dr Rohit Shrivastava, Managing Trustee and CEO, NIEDO, and other senior representatives from the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Rifles, Axis Bank and NIEDO. The Centre, set up under the Bank's Axis Dil Se initiative that aims to transform educational opportunities in India's remote locations will initially support upto 30 meritorious students from Arunachal Pradesh to prepare for competitive entrance exams by way of a providing a free residential coaching program that shall also focus on strengthening their overall mental wellbeing. The Centre shall be set up at the Assam Rifles premises at Jairampur in Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, with NIEDO as the implementing agency providing the coaching and training expertise. The Centre has been named "PATKAI 30, Centre of Excellence and Wellness".

Major General Vikas Lakhera, Sena Medal, Inspector General Assam Rifles (North), conveyed that this was a significant milestone in people's centric approach of Assam Rifles as Sentinels of North East. Further, he assured complete support from Assam Rifles towards the successful implementation of this initiative. Major General Vikas Lakhera, Sena Medal, IGAR (North) described the role of education in Nation building process and the importance of this centre for the students of Arunachal Pradesh. Jabir Hussain Rahim, Vice President, Corporate Head, Axis Bank said, Axis Bank is privileged to partner with the Assam Rifles and NIEDO to establish the Centre towards nurturing the bright, young minds of Arunachal Pradesh. The Centre will provide all the necessary support to help fulfil the aspirations of the children who aim high and have all the capabilities to excel in any competitive exam.

Under the program, eligible candidates shall be selected by NIEDO in consultation with the Assam Rifles and go through a rigorous and comprehensive academic guidance provided by qualified and experienced faculty NIEDO in quality boarding and lodging arrangements at the Centre, which is in the Assam Rifles Garrison at Jairampur. This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)