Modernist Tyeb Mehta's work sells for over Rs 25 crore at AstaGuru's auction

Iconic modernist painter Tyeb Mehta's artwork recently went under the hammer for AstaGuru's 'Modern Treasures' auction and emerged as the highest value sale at over Rs 25.29 crore.

The oil on canvas painting from Mehta's famed 'Diagonal series' was created in 1973 when the artist had become familiar with the motif and its usage, making it central to his ideation process. The 6-foot tall artwork was estimated to fetch between Rs 21-26 crore.

The auction, held on September 25-26, saw artworks by eminent Indian artists including MV Dhurandhar, Ram Kumar, SH Raza, MF Husain, Akbar Padamsee, Jogen Chowdhury, Ganesh Pyne, KK Hebbar, and Badri Narayan. Dhurandhar's work based on Vyasa's Mahabharata was sold for nearly Rs 4.82 crore. The 100-year-old painting depicts one of the most crucial scenes from the Mahabharata - the Draupadi Vastraharan. ''This moment, immortalised in vivid colour by Dhurandhar and his expertise in combining western academic realism with traditional Indian ethos, would go on to become the genesis of the epic battle,'' the auction house said in a statement. Akbar Padamsee's 'Paysage Aux Fleurs & Nu (Diptych)' was sold at a value of approximately Rs 5 crore. While the right panel of the diptych depicts a solitary nude woman, a subject that Padamsee was fascinated by throughout his career, the left panel is a beautiful yet desolate landscape that evokes a sense of loneliness.

From MF Husain's famous British Raj series, a large-scale work titled ''Raj'', was acquired at about Rs 4.55 crore. The British Raj series chronicled the visionary artist's creative genius, his many reflections and his affinity for portraying the personal and political in his art.

The auction generated a sales value of over Rs 70 crore. Another recently held auction by AstaGuru, 'Present Future', garnered total sales of over Rs 14.61 crore. The 'Present Future' auction saw artworks by contemporary artists including Anish Kapoor, Bose Krishnamachary, Jagannath Panda, Viraj Naik, Valay Shende, and Nataraj Sharma.

''We are extremely proud of the stellar results that both the auctions have achieved. With these auctions and our carefully curated catalogues we hoped to explore the metamorphosis of Indian art, from the pioneers of modern Indian art to the dynamic contemporary art we see today. ''The results are proof of the ever growing art market, with seasoned collectors who hope to add rare works to their vast collections and enthusiasts who want to expand their collections with diverse works from the contemporary art sphere,'' said Sneha Gautam, vice-president, client relations, AstaGuru Auction House.

