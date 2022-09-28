Left Menu

U.S. condemns Iranian attacks in Iraqi Kurdistan region

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 20:28 IST
The United States on Wednesday condemned Iran's use of ballistic missiles and drone attacks against the Iraqi Kurdistan region and called it "an unjustified violation of Iraqi sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday they fired missiles and drones at militant targets in the Kurdish region of neighbouring northern Iraq, where an official said nine people were killed.

"Moreover, we further condemn comments from the government of Iran threatening additional attacks against Iraq," the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

