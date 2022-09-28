Left Menu

Rajasthan govt approves 4 pc dearness allowance for state employees, pensioners

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-09-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 20:44 IST
Rajasthan govt approves 4 pc dearness allowance for state employees, pensioners
The Rajasthan government on Wednesday approved a four per cent increase in dearness allowance to state employees and pensioners.

This comes soon after the Centre announced the hike of 4 per cent in dearness allowance and dearness relief for its employees and pensioners.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a tweet, said, ''In line with the central government employees, dearness allowance has been increased by four per cent for state employees as well. Now, 38 per cent dearness allowance will be payable to state employees and pensioners from July 1, 2022.'' He said, ''Central government makes the announcement first but its implementation takes place after a long time, whereas our government also disburses the increased amount without delay.'' The chief minister further said the state will be spending an additional amount to implement the hike.

''An additional expenditure of Rs 1,096 crore will be incurred from the state fund in implementing today's announcement made in the interest of employees,'' he said.

