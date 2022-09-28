Left Menu

Bengal govt extends rebate on stamp duty till March 2023

Such breathers will also accelerate sales in the real estate sector, Credai West Bengal President Sushil Mohta said.The state government has earlier extended the rebate twice since introduced last year.This would help prospective home buyers take decisions, Mohta said.We also request the government to reduce the circle rates, particularly for land in suburbs, Salt Lake IT hub Sector V.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-09-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 20:55 IST
Bengal govt extends rebate on stamp duty till March 2023
  • Country:
  • India

In an attempt to retain buoyancy in real estate, the West Bengal government has extended the rebate on stamp duty and circle rate till March 2023, an official said on Wednesday.

The decision was welcomed by the industry as a puja gift.

The West Bengal government is providing a 2 per cent reduction in stamp duty and a 10 per cent rebate in circle rate since 2021, a step taken to bring traction in the pandemic-hit economy.

“The decision by the West Bengal government to extend the rebate in stamp duty and circle rate is a coveted Durga Puja gift. Such breathers will also accelerate sales in the real estate sector,” Credai West Bengal President Sushil Mohta said.

The state government has earlier extended the rebate twice since introduced last year.

This would help prospective home buyers take decisions, Mohta said.

''We also request the government to reduce the circle rates, particularly for land in suburbs, Salt Lake (IT hub) Sector V. We also urge the government to permanently reduce stamp duty on constructed properties by 2 per cent,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global
3
China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody's

China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody...

 Global
4
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022