21 youths arrested for holding party on flyover in Ghaziabad

Twenty-one people were arrested with eight luxury cars for allegedly celebrating a birthday party on an elevated road and creating a ruckus, Indirapuram Police here said on Wednesday.The accused were said to be celebrating the birthday of one Ansh Kohli, 21, a resident of Jagat Puri in east Delhi, Tuesday midnight, they said.They were also seen cutting a cake on the bonnet of the car and were playing loud music, said a senior police officer.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 28-09-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 20:57 IST
Twenty-one people were arrested with eight luxury cars for allegedly celebrating a birthday party on an elevated road and creating a ruckus, Indirapuram Police here said on Wednesday.

The accused were said to be celebrating the birthday of one Ansh Kohli, 21, a resident of Jagat Puri in east Delhi, Tuesday midnight, they said.

They were also seen cutting a cake on the bonnet of the car and were playing loud music, said a senior police officer. "The accused obstructed the traffic movement by parking their car in a haphazard manner. They were using abusive language towards other commuters," SP City (second) Gyanendra Singh said.

''All 21 accused were arrested and were sent to judicial custody.'' PTI COR CDN VN VN

