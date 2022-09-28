American Exp, Nasscom Foundation to impart tech training to 700 women

IT industry body Nasscom's social service arm Nasscom Foundation and American Express have partnered to impart technical training to 700 women graduates from marginalised communities, a joint statement said on Wednesday. The employment-linked training project 'Women Empowerment Through Technology' focuses on training 700 women on various technical courses, including cloud and data analytics, blockchain, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Under this project, American Express and Nasscom Foundation are working with two training partners - FUEL (Friends Union for Energizing Lives) and RCED (Regional Centre for Entrepreneurship) to impart technology-based skill development and entrepreneurship training to women.

''There has been a significant uptake of technology across all industries during Covid, and at the same time, the digital skill gap has grown wider due to lack of facilities and financial aid. Through this partnership with Nasscom Foundation, we aim to empower women from marginalised communities and support them in building digital skills for enhanced employment opportunities,'' American Express India Vice President and Head of Technology Ruchika Panesar said in the statement. The enrolled beneficiaries under the project will also be groomed through non-technical courses, including communication skills, holistic personality development and interview skills. On successful completion of the programme, the women beneficiaries will receive a validated professional certificate and job placements.

''We are honoured to collaborate with American Express to digitally train 700 women beneficiaries to upskill them for employment opportunities for a better livelihood,'' Nasscom Foundation CEO Nidhi Bhasin said.

