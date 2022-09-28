Govt extends validity of RodTEP scrips for one more year

The government has extended the validity of RoDTEP scrips, used by exporters, for one more year.

Under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP), various central and state duties, taxes and levies imposed on input products among others are refunded to exporters to boost exports.

According to a circular of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), there are amendments in the scheme.

''The effect of these amendments is that the validity period of scrips is increased from one year to two years from the date of their generation,'' it has said.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Director General Ajay Sahai said that the move will help the export sector.

