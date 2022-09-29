Left Menu

Blast at bus stand in J-K's Udhampur city; no casualty reported

A blast occurred in a vehicle parked at a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur city on Thursday morning but no casualty was reported, sources said.This was the second blast reported in Udhampur city within a span of a few hours.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-09-2022 08:49 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 08:49 IST
A blast occurred in a vehicle parked at a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur city on Thursday morning but no casualty was reported, sources said.

This was the second blast reported in Udhampur city within a span of a few hours. On Wednesday night, a blast occurred in a bus parked near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk, injuring two people.

The second one occurred around 5.40 am on Thursday. Although no one was injured in the second blast, the vehicle was badly damaged, the sources said.

