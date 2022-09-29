World Bank approves $300m credit to support Cameroon’s efforts to build community resilience

The World Bank approved today a credit from the International Development Associated (IDA) in the amount of $300 million, to support Cameroon's efforts to build local capacity and community resilience.

The Local Governance and Resilient Communities project will directly benefit an estimated 180 municipalities with more than 1,5 million citizens and help strengthen capacity of local authorities to manage resources and deliver better services to their citizens as well as increase community access to climate-resilient infrastructures.

The project intends to support Cameroon's development goals by enhancing communities' participation in local planning and governance; delivering key climate-resilient community infrastructures; and building the capacity of decentralized local authorities to manage and implement public investments.

"We know that fragility and poverty are exacerbated by increased challenges posed by natural hazards and climate change. The most vulnerable communities from all regions have been severely impacted and seen their habitat, livelihoods or cultures damaged, destroyed, or lost," said Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank Country Director for Cameroon. "In this context, it is important to support communities and local government, such as municipalities and regional councils, to develop and access climate-resilient infrastructures and further promote citizen engagement to improve resource management and inclusive service delivery."

The Local Governance and Resilient Communities project seeks specifically to improve: (i) community infrastructures and basic services; and (ii) the multi-level governance framework and the capacity of decentralized entities to deliver services. The project aims to build long-term economic, climate, and community resilience.