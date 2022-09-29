Vestian Among India’s Top 50 Best Workplaces for Women 2022

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Vestian, an occupier-focused workplace solutions firm, was recognized among India’s Top 50 Best Workplaces for Women 2022 by Great Place to Work® India. In the past, Vestian has been recognized by Great Place to Work Institute in various categories that include Great Mid-sized Workplaces from 2019 to 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Shrinivas Rao, CEO- APAC, Vestian said, “We are elated to be amongst India’s Top 50 Best Mid-Size Workplaces for Women.

At Vestian, we are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment where every employee feels valued, included, and empowered. We not only have a healthy gender ratio but also have some of the most vital business units helmed by women. We truly believe that we are as good as our people and we ensure that we create the right environment, provide the necessary support to create a nurturing, high growth environment. We not only just support our employees, but also celebrate their wisdom, grace, strength and power.” Great Place to Work® (GPTW) is the global authority on building, sustaining, and recognizing high-trust, high-performing workplace cultures. In India, Great Place to Work produces the annual lists of India's Best Companies along with other Best Workplaces lists in all major industry sectors.

About Vestian Vestian is an occupier-focused workplace solutions firm specializing in commercial, industrial, retail and hospitality sectors. Headquartered at Chicago, Vestian has offices across US, India, China, Sri Lanka and the Middle East. Our core strength lies in providing customized innovative solutions that are aligned to the client's business objectives. Our extensive service portfolio includes Investment & Consultancy Services, Transaction Advisory Services, Project Services, Retail Business Solutions and Integrated Facilities Management Services. Vestian is the only global workplace solutions organization to be certified in both quality management systems and environmental health & safety standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 37001. For further information on the company, you can visit us at www.vestian.com

