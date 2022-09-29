Left Menu

1 dead, 9 TMC supporters injured in accident while returning from rally

PTI | Englishbazar | Updated: 29-09-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 12:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An 11-year-old boy was killed and nine other TMC supporters were injured in a head on collision between their e-rickshaw and an SUV in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Thursday.

The TMC supporters were returning from a protest rally over price rise on Wednesday night when the accident happened at Sripur in Pukuria police station area, they said.

The driver of the SUV, which was heading to Sripur from Lashkarpur, was allegedly drunk and not able to control the vehicle, he hit the e-rickshaw coming from the other side, they added.

Six of those injured were admitted to the Chanchol Hospital, while four others were sent to the Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), police said.

The boy, who was undergoing treatment at MMCH, died on Thursday morning, they said.

The driver of the SUV has been apprehended, and the vehicle seized, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

