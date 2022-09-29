Modern bus stands to be built at six locations, says Haryana transport minister

Bus stands equipped with all modern facilities will be built for the convenience of the passengers at six locations in Haryana, state Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma has said. The new bus stands will come up at Rewari, Pipli, Barwala, Kanina ,Guhla Cheeka and Kherki Daula. Also, tenders have been floated to buy 1,000 buses, Sharma said while presiding a review meeting with the officers of the department on Wednesday. He said the foundation stone for the new bus stands will be laid soon.

The minister said in order to provide better services to citizens, e-ticketing on 60 routes in the state has been started on a trial basis. It would be implement on other routes soon, he said.

The Transport Minister said the department has floated tenders for the purchase of 1,000 buses, which will be finalized soon. Apart from this, 100 electric buses will also be available to the department within the next two months, the minister said.

