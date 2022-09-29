UP: 2 killed in head-on collision between motorcycles

Two people were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles here while a 70-year-old passerby sustained injuries, police said on Thursday. The accident took place on Wednesday night killing Naushad (18) and his cousin Usman (11), Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Suraj Rai said.

The duo was returning to their home on a motorcycle when they head-on collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction, he said.

An elderly man walking on the road at the time of the incident was seriously injured, he said.

They were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared the brothers dead, Rai said.

The other motorcycle rider fled from the spot after the accident, the SP said, adding efforts were on to nab him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)