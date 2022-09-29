Left Menu

Lupin launches generic hypertension drug in US market

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 16:11 IST
Drug maker Lupin on Thursday said it has launched Sildenafil for Oral Suspension, indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, in the US market.

The company said it has introduced the product after getting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

The company's product is a generic equivalent of Viatris Specialty LLC's Revatio, Lupin said in a statement.

According to IQVIA MAT July 2022 sales data, Sildenafil for Oral Suspension had estimated annual sales of USD 64 million in the US. Shares of Lupin on Thursday closed 2.46 per cent down at Rs 654.00 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

