Finland will shut border to Russian tourists from midnight

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 29-09-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 16:18 IST
Finland will close its border to Russian tourists from midnight local time (2100 GMT), which is expected to lead to a significant drop in cross-border traffic, the government said on Thursday.
Entry for family visits, as well as for work and studies, will still be permitted, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told a news conference.
