Drone Trial Eases the Survey of Hindustan Zinc Zawarmala Mine's Inaccessible Areas

Udaipur, Rajasthan, India – Business Wire India • Hindustan Zinc leverages drone technology to surveil trial in their Zawarmala Mine • GPS free stabilization, Collision-Resilient Rugged Design, etc. implemented and extracted digital information from underground aerial data At Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta group company in the zinc-lead-silver business, technology is the backbone to improve production efficiencies and the environmental footprint across its mining sites in Rajasthan. In alignment with this core principle, the company has marked another step forward in its journey towards technology-driven, meaningful operations by concluding a successful drone survey at their Zawarmala Mine.

In the era of Industry 4.0, digital transformation is becoming the need of the hour and to integrating it into daily mining operations requires a lot of expertise as it renders to be crucial for a variety of reasons, including efficiency and safety. The successful drone trials conducted by the Hindustan Zinc at Zawarmala unlocked several opportunities to discover underground stope structures and to also explore the confined spaces in the mine that would be otherwise inaccessible. The drone trial is a big win, as it not only helps enable better safety and productivity in the mine, but also serves to eliminate the need for manual inspection of unsafe areas in underground mine while also alleviating the risk of equipment damage.

The surveillance trials were driven by high-tech night vision cameras and thermal sensors, further offering an unparalleled combination of intelligence, versatility, and stability, enabling the seamless conversion of asset data into digital information. Hindustan Zinc pioneered the use of line-of-sight drone trails in mines in 2019 at Rampura Agucha Mine and is now taking it to the next level with the integration of newer and more advanced drones in these surveillance operations.

Hindustan Zinc is leveraging the best-in-class technologies, backed by automation and analytics, to create an enabling environment for business growth. Digitalization, automation capabilities, and a robust portfolio of operational assets, with a low cost of production, has helped the company to stay ahead of the curve. As a global leader, the company has embraced digitalization & innovation for the strategic direction and a vision for sustainable mining practices and on-time delivery of volumes. About Hindustan Zinc Limited Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group Company, is one of the world's largest and India's only integrated producers of Zinc-Lead and Silver. The Company has its headquarters at Udaipur in the State of Rajasthan where it has its Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes.

As a market leader, Hindustan Zinc governs about 78% of the growing Zinc market in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)