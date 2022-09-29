Reliance Retail launches premium fashion and lifestyle store AZORTE

Left Menu

India's largest retailer Reliance Retail Limited on Thursday launched a premium fashion and lifestyle store brand AZORTE.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-09-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 17:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India's largest retailer Reliance Retail Limited on Thursday launched a premium fashion and lifestyle store brand AZORTE. AZORTE will house the best of global trends and contemporary Indian fashion with an original take on style ranging from western and Indian wear to footwear, fashion accessories, home, beauty and more, Reliance Retail said in a statement.

With a store size of around 18,000 square feet, the first AZORTE store opened its doors at 1 MG-Lido Mall, MG Road, Bengaluru. The company plans to ramp up the store presence across key markets over the coming months Designed with fashion-forward consumers in mind, the new store format includes several tech-enabled interventions such as smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations, endless aisles and self-checkout kiosks that would make shopping more enjoyable, it said.

Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, Fashion and Lifestyle - Reliance Retail, said, "The mid-premium fashion segment is one of fastest growing consumer segments as millennials and the Gen-Z are increasingly demanding the latest of international and contemporary Indian fashion. AZORTE offers wardrobe must-haves for the fashion forward customers of new India. The store has best-in-class tech interventions that will enhance the customer journey leading to superior shopping experience." Rakesh Jallipally, VP & Business Head, AZORTE, said, "AZORTE is India's first fashion NeoStore that offers high-street fashion with on-trend styles and classics reinvented - shoppers can future-proof their wardrobe with AZORTE. They can express their authentic and uncompromising take on style with the best of western wear, Indian wear, kids wear, footwear, fashion accessories, home, beauty and more."

AZORTE, a house of brands with a curated collection, is the latest addition to Reliance Retail's fashion and lifestyle portfolio that has adopted a multi-format approach to cater to all consumer segments. The elegantly designed stores will house both own and co-created lines. Shoppers will be delighted to discover the human touch with in-store fashion consultants to enhance product discovery and research. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

