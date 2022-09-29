The TCM Platform and XP&D brings back the Euphoria to Narendra Modi Stadium at the 36th National Games Opening Ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): After the mega success of the Tata IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony - The TCM Platform and XP&D teams are back at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the 36th National Games Opening Ceremony on the 29th of September 2022. Keeping in mind the scale and stature of the event, TCM Platform is partnering with the Moving Pixels Company.

"The National Games are happening after a gap of 8 years, and with a hundred and twenty thousand ecstatic fans in the Narendra Modi stadium, it will be an adrenaline-pumping start to the games. The atmosphere at the stadium is electric and has all the ingredients to take it up a notch-higher," said Chanda Singh, Director - TCM Platform. The event will see 1000 artists from all over the country who will join 5000 athletes as they proudly march past the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India and other senior dignitaries. The event is choreographed to become a mega SFX show with Five Rings of Fire - LED, lasers, intelligent lighting and pyrotechnics. Augmented Reality completes this sensory experience - creating a larger-than-life illusion for broadcast and screens.

Says Manish Bardia - CMD of Moving Pixels Company and Creative Mentor of the event, "In keeping with the legacy of Sardar Patel and the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the theme of 'Khel Desh Ko Jodega', will set a new spirit for sporting achievement. The event also pays tribute to two decades of visionary leadership and transformation of the state with 50 Gujarati singers singing the Vande Gujarat anthem." In keeping with the theme, 'Torch of Unity' will be introduced at the event inspired by Sardar Patel. For the first time, the audience will participate and immerse in the digital illumination of the torch with a light show. The ceremony was activated from beyond the stadium too. A drone show lit up the Sabarmati riverfront - as a countdown to the games on the night of 28th of September.

The crowning moment of the ceremony will undoubtedly be the much-awaited address of the Hon'ble Prime Minister. Hundred and twenty thousand fans in the stadium and millions will witness history in the making on all major channels of Doordarshan, national channels and digital platforms. The Hon'ble Prime Minister, in an unprecedented scenography, will declare the games open from the centre of the arena. Arati Singh, Content Director - TCM Platform said, "The event is designed to go from offline to online - snackable moments that are apt for reels and viral content. So, do watch your screens for the excitement."

The event coincides with Navratri - a time of mega festivities in Gujarat. Says Manish Bardia, "We couldn't have hoped for a more auspicious timing for this event - the stadium, the state, the nation, and the world will celebrate in a rousing finale of traditional Garba - where the artists and athletes from all corners of the nation will join." The sounds of Gujarat will be brought to life by renowned singers Kirti Sagathiya, Divya Kumar, Ishani Dave, Bhumik Shah & Parth Oza. The event will also feature Mohit Chauhan and Shankar Mahadevan with his sons Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan, LIVE in concert.

