MP: Six workers injured in fire at ordnance factory near Jabalpur

The fire, which started in a building inside the factory during the melting of explosives around 2.30 am has been extinguished, OFK joint general manager and spokesperson Dinesh Kumar told PTI.Five of the injured persons were admitted to two private hospitals while another worker was discharged after treatment, he said.One of the workers sustained 42-45 per cent burns while others had minor injuries, Kumar added.OFK general manager Ashok Kumar has ordered a board of inquiry into the cause of the fire, he said.

Six workers were injured after a fire broke out at Ordnance Factory Khamaria (OFK) near Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on early Thursday morning, a senior official said. The fire, which started in a building inside the factory during the melting of explosives around 2.30 am has been extinguished, OFK joint general manager and spokesperson Dinesh Kumar told PTI.

Five of the injured persons were admitted to two private hospitals while another worker was discharged after treatment, he said.

One of the workers sustained 42-45 per cent burns while others had minor injuries, Kumar added.

OFK general manager Ashok Kumar has ordered a board of inquiry into the cause of the fire, he said.

