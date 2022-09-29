UK-based Reall invests in Syntellect - global affordable housing fintech startup in a Pre Series A Round

Syntellect is working on changing the affordable housing solutions across India, Africa and South America Reall is an impact organization in affordable housing, operating in 14 countries throughout Africa and Asia. Mumbai, 29th September 22 Syntellect, a Mumbai-based global affordable housing fintech startup, receives strategic investment in Pre Series A Round from UK-based Reall – an impact organization in affordable housing. The funds will be used to further build and promote Syntellect’s flagship product RightProfileTM for affordable housing solutions in India, Africa and South America. RightProfileTM is an inventive customer profiling and loan underwriting tool, empowering lenders worldwide by providing creditworthiness insights of the underserved, unbanked low-income informal customer segment, thus opening the floodgates of financial inclusion. From profiling people from the top 20 trade segments to recommending the right loan amount, RightProfileTM gives decision intelligence to lenders through data acquisition and evaluation based on their income, geographic location, family structure, and loan feasibility strength. RightProfileTM leverages AI, ML, statistics, specialized programming, and advanced analytics to uncover actionable insights and provide decision intelligence to lenders based on multiple parameters and customized to the top 20 trades globally. Since its inception in 2017, RightProfileTM has generated customer profiles for over 14,000 clients. Syntellect's RightProfileTM tool is a vital piece of the jigsaw for opening up access to affordable financing for sustainable homes. Reall is excited to be partnering with Syntellect and working closely with them to change the housing market landscape for millions of low-income and unsalaried families across India and beyond.” Says Laura Howlett, Head of Operations, Asia, Reall. Commenting on its partnership with Reall, Syntellect’s Founder & CEO Sumedha Salunkhe Naik says, “We built RightProfileTM to change the economic dis-balance selective lending has caused in the world. Every bank or financial institution offers home loans to the banked segment. No one has ever digitized the underserved, unbanked low-income informal customer segment causing discrimination in the credit access system.” She further adds, “With the investment received from Reall, we intend to grow our platform, take our capabilities to lenders and promoters across India, Africa and South America. We will bank the unbanked across the world and make affordable housing a reality while helping lenders expand their customer base without having to take unnecessary risks.” Syntellect is recognized for its expertise by the World Bank and IFC in affordable housing solutions. Reall has over 30 years of experience in affordable housing and urban development. With an investment portfolio of £43m, Reall has reached over 730,000 low-income people with improved housing. Reall is (a) an impact investor, investing in developers and projects to prove the commercial viability of affordable housing; (b) an incubator of investable housing businesses and projects (pipeline generation); and (c) a market builder, drawing on evidence to address blockages, influence and crowd-in others. About Syntellect: Making affordable housing a reality; from India to the world. “Housing loan discrimination is an unpleasant feature of the lending ecosystem and has its roots in the lack of customer understanding. A major impediment to credit access worldwide is the lack of adequate information, and unlocking this will make for a more inclusive credit system.” Syntellect is a Mumbai-based global affordable housing fintech startup, whose expertise is recognized by the World Bank and IFC. Founded by banking veteran Sumedha Salunkhe Naik, Syntellect, through their tech platform “RightProfile™”, an inventive customer profiling and loan underwriting tool, empowers lenders across the world by providing creditworthiness insights of the underserved, unbanked low-income informal customer segment, thus opening the floodgates of financial inclusion. Understanding the drivers of income and loan feasibility among low-income households is the first step toward designing better inclusion solutions. RightProfileTM, the data science-driven tech platform leverages AI, ML, statistics, specialized programming, and advanced analytics to uncover actionable insights and provide decision intelligence to lenders based on multiple parameters, and customized to the top 20 trades globally. Funded by UK-based Reall, an impact organization in affordable housing, Syntellect’s vision is to change the affordable housing system in India, Africa, and South America and create financial inclusivity. http://www.syntellect.co.in/ About Reall Reall is a UK-based (a) impact investor, investing in developers and projects to prove the commercial viability of affordable housing; (b) an incubator of investable housing businesses and projects (pipeline generation); and (c) a market builder, drawing on evidence to address blockages, influence and crowd-in others. The company has over 30 years of experience in affordable housing and urban development

