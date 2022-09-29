Left Menu

Fed's Mester doesn't see major U.S. financial stability risks right now

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 18:22 IST
Loretta Mester Image Credit: Wikimedia
Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Thursday she does not see distress in U.S. financial markets that would alter the central bank's campaign to lower very high levels of inflation through interest rate hikes.

While "no one knows for sure" if there is a big problem lurking in the financial sector right now, "so far, we haven't seen the kind of market dysfunction, even through what's happening in the global markets right now, we haven't seen that in the U.S. markets," Mester said in an interview on CNBC.

Mester, who holds a voting role on the rate setting Federal Open Market Committee, said she still sees inflation as the paramount problem facing the economy, which means the central bank needs to press forward with rate rises, lifting a federal funds target rate range now at between 3%-3.25% to over 4%.

