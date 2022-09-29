FPOs to get closer to Digital India through NABFOUNDATION and CSC Tie-up Mumbai, 28th September 2022

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/PNN): In a collaboration which attempts to bring the vast majority of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) into the Digital India fold, NABFOUNDATION today entered into an MOU with CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd. The MOU will work towards bringing the entire digital stack available through the CSC platform to the FPOs in a structured manner. The overarching goal is to make FPOs financially viable through technology stack developed internally by CSC.

What makes the collaboration more promising is the fact that it also encompasses the possibility of embedding tele-medicine support through self-help groups in the catchment area of the FPO. The partnership will see these the two organisations collaborating to push the agenda in atleast 100 FPOs across three states of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra initially before taking it across India. Speaking on the occasion, PVSS Suryakumar affirmed NABARD's commitment to the FPO eco-system and assured CSC of all possible support in giving a dynamic shape to the PM's vision of taking digital India to the remotest corners of the country.

Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, MD & CEO, CSC stated that there was virtually no other platform as dynamic as CSC for broadbasing and hastening the speed of digitizing FPOs. There is an existing network of over 10,000 FPOs while more are being given a shape under Government's vision off setting up additional 10,000 FPOs. The coming together of these two entities holds promise for the entire existing and emerging FPO eco-system.

