WR's new suburban train timetable to be effective from Oct 1: rise in AC, 15-coach services

Western Railway's revised timetable for Mumbai's suburban network will come into force from October 1, the highlight being the introduction of 12 conventional and 31 air-conditioned services as well as extension of 50 services, an official said on Thursday.

Terming it a ''festival bonanza for commuters'', a WR release said the number of services on the network will increase from 1,375 to 1,383, including 112 services on Harbour Line, whose operation is helmed by Central Railway but a segment runs from Mahim to Goregaon.

''The number of AC services will rise by 31 to touch 79, while 15-coach services will increase from 79 to 106. Presently, out of 79 fifteen-coach services, 30 services do not run on Saturday. But, in the new suburban timetable all 106 services will run on Saturdays,'' the release informed.

The process of further augmenting 93 additional 12-coach services will be done in a phased manner, while the origin or destination stations of 23 services have been changed to accommodate the newly introduced additional 15 coach train services, it added.

