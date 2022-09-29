Left Menu

Garuda Aerospace gets DGCA nod to train 1 lakh youth

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-09-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 19:03 IST
Drone-manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has received the approval of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to train one lakh youth on the use of drones for agricultural purpose, the company said on Thursday.

The company has become the 31st remote pilot-training organisation in the country to receive the approval.

Garuda Aerospace, in a statement here, said to keep up with the rising demand for agricultural drones, the company has set a target to make at least one lakh 'Kisan Drones' by 2024 thereby creating employment for the youth.

''Having received due approval from DGCA, Garuda Aerospace now aims to train and skill 1 lakh youth across 755 districts for the correct use of drones for agricultural purposes thus further empowering India’s agri economy.'' the company said.

The drones help increase food crop productivity, reduce crop loss while arranging services like precision spray of pesticides, fertilisers, crop health monitoring and inspection, among others.

''The approval from DGCA is empowering as it presents to us an opportunity to further showcase our strength as India's leading drone technology expert. With this approval, we are certain that we will be able to utilise our skillset and help the sector grow significantly,'' company CEO and founder Agnishwar Jayaprakash said.

''We will certainly create new job opportunities as we begin training, educating and skilling Indian youth for diverse applications,'' he said.

