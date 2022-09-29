Left Menu

UK's Liverpool port workers plan further strike over pay - union

Nearly 600 Liverpool dock workers will strike for a further seven days next month in a dispute over pay, a trade union said on Thursday, a move that will disrupt one of Britain's largest ports if it goes ahead. The Unite union said the walkout would start on Oct. 11 and end on Oct. 17, with control room operators having voted to join port operatives and engineers who began two weeks of strike action on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2022 19:56 IST
Nearly 600 Liverpool dock workers will strike for a further seven days next month in a dispute over pay, a trade union said on Thursday, a move that will disrupt one of Britain's largest ports if it goes ahead.

The Unite union said the walkout would start on Oct. 11 and end on Oct. 17, with control room operators having voted to join port operatives and engineers who began two weeks of strike action on Sept. 19. The workers are employed by Mersey Docks and Harbour Company (MDHC), which is owned by Peel Ports Group.

Peel Ports says the port in Liverpool, northwest England, handles more than 70 million tonnes of cargo from across the globe. The union said it was also preparing to ballot the port's dock masters, shift managers and vessel traffic services officers over possible strike action, warning the combined impact of so many roles striking would leave the entire port "inoperable".

Workers at the country's largest port, Felixstowe, also began strike action earlier this week.

