Left Menu

UK's Kwarteng: Mini budget was essential in resetting debate around growth

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-09-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 20:27 IST
UK's Kwarteng: Mini budget was essential in resetting debate around growth
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government's so-called mini budget was essential in helping reset the debate around growth, finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday, after nearly a week of chaos in financial markets triggered by its huge tax cuts.

"The mini budget was absolutely essential in resetting the debate around growth and focusing us on delivering much better growth outcomes," he told reporters while on a visit to a local business in northern England, when asked if it had been an economic disaster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
3
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022