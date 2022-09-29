Amsterdam's Schiphol airport to limit passenger flow until March
Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Thursday said it would continue to limit the daily number of passengers in the coming months as it grapples with a shortage of security staff.
Schiphol, one of Europe's busiest airports, said daily passenger numbers would be reduced by almost a fifth until at least March 2023.
