India's current account deficit widens to 2.8 per cent of GDP in April-June
India's current account deficit (CAD) widened to $23.9 billion or 2.8 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in April-June period of the current financial year from $13.4 billion recorded in the previous quarter, as per data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday.
- Country:
- India
India's current account deficit (CAD) widened to $23.9 billion or 2.8 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in April-June period of the current financial year from $13.4 billion recorded in the previous quarter, as per data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday. India's current account balance recorded a deficit of $23.9 billion (2.8 per cent of GDP) in Q1:2022-23, up from US$ 13.4 billion (1.5 per cent of GDP) in Q4:2021-221 and a surplus of $6.6 billion (0.9 per cent of GDP) a year ago [i.e., Q1:2021-22], the RBI said in a statement.
The RBI on Thursday released the preliminary data on India's balance of payments (BoP) for the first quarter (Q1), i.e., April-June 2022-23. Underlying the current account deficit in Q1:2022-23 was the widening of the merchandise trade deficit to $68.6 billion from $54.5 billion in Q4:2021-22 and an increase in net outgo of investment income payments.
Net services receipts increased, both sequentially and on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, on the back of rising exports of computer and business services. Services exports grew y-o-y by 35.4 per cent, led by broad-based growth in computer, business, transportation, and travel services.
Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, amounted to $25.6 billion, an increase of 22.6 per cent from their level a year ago. Net outgo on the income account, primarily reflecting payments of investment income, increased to $9.3 billion from $7.5 billion a year ago.
In the financial account, net foreign direct investment increased to $13.6 billion from $11.6 billion a year ago. Net foreign portfolio investment recorded outflows of $14.6 billion as against net inflows of $0.4 billion during Q1:2021-22.
Net external commercial borrowings to India recorded an outflow of $3.0 billion in Q1:2022-23 as against an inflow of $0.2 billion a year ago. Non-resident deposits recorded net inflows of $0.3 billion as compared with $2.5 billion in Q1:2021-22. There was an accretion of $4.6 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) in Q1:2022-23 as compared with $31.9 billion in Q1:2021-22, the RBI data showed. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Indians
- Reserve Bank of India
- y-o-y
ALSO READ
Biden admin has appointed 130 Indian Americans to key positions says WH official
US lawmakers pledge to strengthen ties with India as China poses 'big threat' to world
Traffic, water shortages, now floods: the slow death of India's tech hub?
US Senate confirms Indian American Shefali Razdan Duggal as Ambassador to the Netherlands
Fitch slashes India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 7 pc