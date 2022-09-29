BharatPe's POS vertical turns profitable; eyes USD 6 billion transaction processing value this fiscal

Fintech firm BharatPe's point of sale vertical BharatSwipe has turned profitable in two years of its launch and aims to close the fiscal with annualised transaction processing value of USD 6 billion, the company said on Thursday.

BharatPe had launched BharatSwipe, zero rental swipe machine, in the second half of 2020.

BharatSwipe contributes over 20 per cent to the overall payments Transaction Processed Value (TPV) of the company annually. BharatPe has an installed base of close to 2 lakh Point Of Sale (POS) machines across more than 250 cities in the country.

''BharatSwipe turning profitable is a great validation of the merchants' trust in us and our business model. Today, we clock close to 4 million transactions on our POS devices every month. We are committed to scale this business and are aiming to end this fiscal with USD 6 billion (about Rs 49,000 crore) in annualised TPV,'' BharatPe founder Shashvat Nakrani said in a statement.

BharatPe has a target of USD 30 billion (about Rs 2.44 lakh crore) annual TPV for the entire business in the current fiscal.

''Earlier this year, we had announced a strategic partnership with Ingenico and will be launching the new Axium POS machines with an aim to offer world-class payment and commerce services to our merchant partners and further help them grow their business,'' Nakrani said.

He said that the company will also launch new offerings like consumer credit as well as loyalty and rewards features on POS machines so as to enable merchants to sell more and further grow their business.

''It is interesting to note that over 60 per cent of our POS merchants were first-time card machine users. Today, as I look back, it gives me a sense of pride when I say that the BharatPe team has been able to create history with the fastest-ever launch to profitability story in this vertical ever. This is the first feather in our cap as we focus all our energies towards turning profitable by the end of FY23,'' BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer said.

