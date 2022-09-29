C'garh: Three teenage students killed as bus hits their motorcycle in Durg district

Three teenage students were killed when the motorcycle on which they were riding home from school was hit by a bus in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Thursday, police said.

All three victims were 17 years old.

The incident took place on Bemetara-Dhamdha road near village Navagaon under Dhamdha police station limits, said a police officer.

The boys were on their way home after appearing for quarterly examinations at Government Higher Secondary School at Dhamdha.

They were identified as Komal Sahu (17), Chandrasekhar Sahu (17) and Deepak Sahu (17), all residents of village Deori. Komal and Chandrasekhar succumbed on the spot while Deepak died during treatment at the government hospital at Dhamdha, the officer said.

It was not clear yet who among them was riding the bike and who were riding pillion.

Police arrested Mukesh Sahu (22), the driver of the private passenger bus. Further probe is on. PTI COR KRK KRK

