Left Menu

C'garh: Three teenage students killed as bus hits their motorcycle in Durg district

Komal and Chandrasekhar succumbed on the spot while Deepak died during treatment at the government hospital at Dhamdha, the officer said.It was not clear yet who among them was riding the bike and who were riding pillion.Police arrested Mukesh Sahu 22, the driver of the private passenger bus. Further probe is on.

PTI | Durg | Updated: 29-09-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 22:03 IST
C'garh: Three teenage students killed as bus hits their motorcycle in Durg district
  • Country:
  • India

Three teenage students were killed when the motorcycle on which they were riding home from school was hit by a bus in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Thursday, police said.

All three victims were 17 years old.

The incident took place on Bemetara-Dhamdha road near village Navagaon under Dhamdha police station limits, said a police officer.

The boys were on their way home after appearing for quarterly examinations at Government Higher Secondary School at Dhamdha.

They were identified as Komal Sahu (17), Chandrasekhar Sahu (17) and Deepak Sahu (17), all residents of village Deori. Komal and Chandrasekhar succumbed on the spot while Deepak died during treatment at the government hospital at Dhamdha, the officer said.

It was not clear yet who among them was riding the bike and who were riding pillion.

Police arrested Mukesh Sahu (22), the driver of the private passenger bus. Further probe is on. PTI COR KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
3
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022