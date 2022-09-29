Mini ISBT in Kathgodam if proposed ISBT in Teenpani is not cleared by court: Uttarakhand minister

A mini Inter-State Bus Terminal will be built in Kathgodam if the court does not give its go-ahead for a proposed ISBT at Teenpani, Uttarakhand's Transport Minister Chandan Ram Das said on Thursday.

''Uttarakhand Transport Corporation has enough land in Kathgodam. If we don't get the court's permission to build an ISBT in Teenpani a mini ISBT will soon be built in Kathgodam,'' he said.

Replying to a question, Das said if roadside dhabas on the routes to Delhi and Lucknow don't improve their quality of food, their contracts will be cancelled.

He also said the state government is committed to improve the condition of roads as well as buses.

Big plans are afoot to drag the transport department out of the red over the next six months, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)